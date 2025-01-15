Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 3.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.17. 1,822,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,602,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $529.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.77.

In related news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,518.92. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $63,779.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,430 shares in the company, valued at $787,859.10. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

