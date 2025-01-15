GitLab’s (GTLB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on GitLab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 882,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. GitLab has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -196.03 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $167,716.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,903.54. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $562,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,451.20. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,947 shares of company stock valued at $43,246,539 in the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 168.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,196,000 after purchasing an additional 747,712 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 827,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,120,000 after buying an additional 603,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,827,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,605,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in GitLab by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 554,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after buying an additional 312,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

