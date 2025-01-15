Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
Shares of GLADZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. 2,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.
