Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $179,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Global Financial Private Client LLC lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

