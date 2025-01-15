Global Financial Private Client LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 992.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

