Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 104752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $727.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

