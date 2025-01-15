Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 33,572 shares.The stock last traded at $185.19 and had previously closed at $182.85.

PAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $3.7626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $15.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 54.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,454.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth $13,976,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 16.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

