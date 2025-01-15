Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.10 and traded as low as $5.99. Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

