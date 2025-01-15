Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 2,029.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 3,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Haleon by 68.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HLN opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLN

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.