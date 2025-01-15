Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 2,029.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 3,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Haleon by 68.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Haleon Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of HLN opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.
