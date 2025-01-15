Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.
