Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

About Hang Seng Bank

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.