Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

