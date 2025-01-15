Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Down 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.05 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.06). Approximately 122,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 27,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.07).

Hardide Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15. The firm has a market cap of £4.04 million, a PE ratio of -171.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries.

