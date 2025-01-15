HC Wainwright Weighs in on Inozyme Pharma Q1 Earnings

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Down 12.2 %

NASDAQ INZY opened at $1.51 on Monday. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 11.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

