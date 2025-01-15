Head to Head Analysis: Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A Lotus Technology -87.61% N/A -38.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hyundai Motor and Lotus Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lotus Technology has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.13%. Given Lotus Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Lotus Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $124.60 billion N/A $9.16 billion N/A N/A Lotus Technology $1.01 billion 2.12 -$742.00 million ($1.56) -2.04

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology.

About Hyundai Motor

(Get Free Report)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.