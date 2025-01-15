Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HENOY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,453. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

