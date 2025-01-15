Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of HENOY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,453. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.
