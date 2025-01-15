Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 25.0% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $61,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

