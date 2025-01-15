HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $49,872.33 billion for the quarter.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. On average, analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,585. The company has a market capitalization of $588.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.86. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.
HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTBI
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HomeTrust Bancshares
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.