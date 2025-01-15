Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Trading Down 25.6% – Time to Sell?

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

