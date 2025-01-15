HSBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HSBC from $195.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $131.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 39,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 38,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

