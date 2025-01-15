Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Price Up 10% – Time to Buy?

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 2,101,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,351,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Humacyte from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humacyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Trading Up 11.2 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $576.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 261,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $1,150,023.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,730,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,889.60. This represents a 13.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $1,855,172.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,378.02. This represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,799 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 693.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 524,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 66.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,764,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after buying an additional 1,895,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 151,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.