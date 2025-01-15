Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 176000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Specifically, insider Raymond James Ltd. sold 1,923,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$48,081.70.

Identillect Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

