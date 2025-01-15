Ignite Planners LLC Cuts Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 22.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 90.45, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.17%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.