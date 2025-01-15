Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $64.72.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

