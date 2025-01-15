Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.11.

NYSE ITW opened at $252.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 11,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

