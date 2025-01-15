iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,561,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 1,213,760 shares.The stock last traded at $26.67 and had previously closed at $26.64.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $931.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

