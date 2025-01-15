Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Stock Price Down 10.8% – Time to Sell?

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

