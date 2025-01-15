Insider Selling: Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR) Director Sells 13,179 Shares of Stock

Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Jr. Diamond sold 13,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $34,792.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,155,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,580.72. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Triller Group Trading Up 9.9 %

ILLR opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Triller Group Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $104.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Get Triller Group alerts:

Triller Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Triller Corp. operates Triller app, an artificial intelligence powered technology platform. The company’s platform enables creators, such as influencers, artists, athletes, public figures, and consumer brands build direct relationships with audiences to create awareness, drive content consumption, generate commerce, and shape culture.

Receive News & Ratings for Triller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.