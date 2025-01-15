Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,133.33. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Masood Jabbar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $152,100.00.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.60 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,818,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 661,450 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,203,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,489,000 after purchasing an additional 606,522 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 17.1% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,705,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,194,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 217,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 98,561.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 187,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 187,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

