Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. 62,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,509. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.