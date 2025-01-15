Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 206,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 81,604 shares.The stock last traded at $47.27 and had previously closed at $47.46.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 75.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,769.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

