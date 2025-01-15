Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Up 72.9% in December

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 13,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

