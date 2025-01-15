Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Up 72.9% in December

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 13,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $31.97.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
