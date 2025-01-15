Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 65,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

