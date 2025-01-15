Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $505.08 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.92 and a 1 year high of $539.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

