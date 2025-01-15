Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $505.08 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.92 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

