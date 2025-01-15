Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Down 91.0% in December

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the December 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,582,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Investview Stock Down 9.8 %
Shares of Investview stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 1,044,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,935. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
About Investview
