Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Down 91.0% in December

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the December 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,582,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of Investview stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 1,044,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,935. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company’s services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

