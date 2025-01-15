iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

