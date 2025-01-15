iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

