iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67.

