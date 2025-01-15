iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Stock Holdings Cut by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,357,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,204,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $142.37 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $114.89 and a 1 year high of $149.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

