iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 697,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 372,191 shares.The stock last traded at $39.97 and had previously closed at $39.34.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 629.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

