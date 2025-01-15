iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,838,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,027,000 after buying an additional 1,404,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,565,000 after buying an additional 1,138,182 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,586,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 696.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 804,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,089,000 after buying an additional 703,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

MBB stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.41. 3,382,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,586. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

