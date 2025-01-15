iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Increased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,734.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 340.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.