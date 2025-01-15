iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Boosted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $38,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after acquiring an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after acquiring an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $108,645,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,757,000 after purchasing an additional 515,998 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $176.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

