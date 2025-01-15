iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $119,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.92. The company had a trading volume of 821,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

