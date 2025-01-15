Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Insider Acquires C$25,875.00 in Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,875.00.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

TSE JAG opened at C$2.35 on Wednesday. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Financial decreased their price target on Jaguar Mining from C$5.15 to C$4.10 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

