Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,741,000 after purchasing an additional 344,582 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 97.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 210.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 228,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 154,778 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

