Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BROS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE BROS traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. 1,635,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,649. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $3,867,206.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,691.46. This represents a 92.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 80,720 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $2,908,341.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,926.13. The trade was a 39.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 560,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,040,697. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,461,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,306 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 15.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,962,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,042,000 after buying an additional 527,716 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 11.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,953,000 after buying an additional 222,650 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 58.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after buying an additional 741,771 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

