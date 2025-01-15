John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Insider Acquires $10,066.55 in Stock

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) insider William K. Bacic bought 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $10,066.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066.55. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE JHS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 7,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.2017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
