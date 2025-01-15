John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Insider Acquires $10,066.55 in Stock

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) insider William K. Bacic bought 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $10,066.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066.55. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JHS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 7,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.2017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,563,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 33.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

