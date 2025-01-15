Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.H. Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,355,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $118.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day moving average is $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.39.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,431.64. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

