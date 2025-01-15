Kathryn Mckeon Sells 12,300 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CMO Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $517,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,222.24. The trade was a 21.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VITL traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.67. 935,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.88. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. Vital Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VITL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

