Kathryn Mckeon Sells 12,300 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CMO Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $517,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,222.24. The trade was a 21.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vital Farms Trading Up 1.4 %
VITL traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.67. 935,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.88. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. Vital Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
VITL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
