KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $92.50 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KB Home from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get KB Home alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Home

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in KB Home by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $61,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.